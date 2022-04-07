Dancing for Our Future Stars returns April 26

FLORENCE – After taking a year and a half off because of COVID-19, Dancing for Our Future Stars will take place April 26 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center (SiMT) on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dancing begins at 7 p.m.

The School Foundation has announced 10 dance teams will be competing. One of the 10 “celebrity dancers is Dr. Zachary DiPaolo, orthopedic Sports Surgery at McLeod Regional Medical Center. He will be dancing with Dr. Rachel Fenters. They will dance the cha cha to Old Town Road.

DiPaolo recently took time to answer questions.

Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?

A: Negative. I will not be doing that. Then they wore me down and I agreed to dance.

Q: Why is The School Foundation important to you to support?

A: School is one of the most important societal and cultural cornerstones of our country.

Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?

A: No. I have three boys. The oldest two are currently in 5K and 3K at Highland Park Kindergarten.

Q: Do you have any prior dance training?

A: I have absolutely zero dance training or musical ability.

Q: How would you describe your dancing ability?

A: Like a zebra with three left feet.

Q: What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?

A: Trying to develop a new skill.

Q: What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?

A: Time commitment to learning a dance and actually being good at it.

Q: What is your greatest fear about competing?

A: None. Rachel and I will be ready to win.

Q: Have you become a better dancer or appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?

A: I don't think I'll be giving up my day job any time soon.

Q: Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?

A: Yes. Rachel and I plan on winning.

Q: What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?

A: They are all ready to watch the spectacle of me attempting to dance.

Q: What are some other ways you give back to the community?

A: Cover high school football games for FSD1, Saturday morning injury clinic in the fall at McLeod orthopedics, Sunday school teacher at Sandhurst, and coach for Florence Soccer Association.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Strength training, golfing with my boys, laughing with my wife.

Ten couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy at the 10th annual dancing competition. Others competing are Ashley Christenbury and her partner Yancey Stokes; Dr. Michael Foxworth and his partner Meggie Baker; Dr. Jarrod Tippins and his partner Hannah Yarborough; Greg Johnson and his partner Alexis McDonald; Jay Hinesley and his partner Georgia Kelley; Les Echols and his partner Maya Chokshi; William Schofield and his partner Connie Mixon; Sarah Duby and her partner Chris Mixon and Matthew Ethridge and his partner Hailey Swails.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote.

The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.

