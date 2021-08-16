Dancing for Our Future Stars returns Sept. 14; Dan Massey to compete as celebrity dancer

Second in a series

FLORENCE, S.C. – After taking a year and a half off because of COVID-19, Dancing for Our Future Stars will return on Sept. 14 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.

The School Foundation has announced 10 dance teams will be competing. One of the 10 “celebrity dancers” is Dan Massey.

Massey will be dancing with Brianna Russell. They will be dancing to “I Love Me” by Megan Trainer.

Massey is a business team leader at GE Healthcare. His wife, Danielle, is a nurse at McLeod Health, and they are parents of a new baby boy, Wilder Ray Massey, who will be about 6 months old by the date of the competition.

Massey is two-time graduate of the University of Florida. He said his favorite song is “Jump Around” by House of Pain, as this is the first song he memorized as a child, and it has become a staple for him ever since. It’s not only his go-to karaoke jam, but it played as he and his wife were introduced at their wedding.