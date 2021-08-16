Dancing for Our Future Stars returns Sept. 14; Dan Massey to compete as celebrity dancer

Second in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. – After taking a year and a half off because of COVID-19, Dancing for Our Future Stars will return on Sept. 14 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
The School Foundation has announced 10 dance teams will be competing. One of the 10 “celebrity dancers” is Dan Massey.
Massey will be dancing with Brianna Russell. They will be dancing to “I Love Me” by Megan Trainer.
Massey is a business team leader at GE Healthcare. His wife, Danielle, is a nurse at McLeod Health, and they are parents of a new baby boy, Wilder Ray Massey, who will be about 6 months old by the date of the competition.
Massey is two-time graduate of the University of Florida. He said his favorite song is “Jump Around” by House of Pain, as this is the first song he memorized as a child, and it has become a staple for him ever since. It’s not only his go-to karaoke jam, but it played as he and his wife were introduced at their wedding.
Russell began dancing with KFA at the age of 3. She joined the KFA Dance Company at the age of 8. Russell has been a member of the KFA Fierce dance team for the past five years. Throughout her dancing career with KFA, she has been trained in tap, jazz, modern, clogging and acro, and over the past several years, she has helped teach dance and gymnastics at KFA.
Massey recently took time to answer questions.
Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?
A: Initially I was a little intimidated by the event, but then I got excited to participate. … Since then it’s been more of a waiting game to see if we were going to be able to hold the event.
Q: Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?
A: I am a brand-new father, so it is more important than ever to ensure we are giving back to The School Foundation, and this opportunity allows me to do that in an unconventional way!
Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?
A: No, but we will have a son in the school system in a few years.
Q: Do you have any prior dance training?
A: ABSOLUTELY NOT!
Q: How would you describe your dancing ability?
A: My abilities and experience are very limited … if I had to define my style, it would be … clumsy
Q: What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?
A: Treating this like a competition, and getting prepared to compete for a W to represent my plant and the whole GE family.
Q: What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?
A: Trying not to embarrass myself!
Q: What is your greatest fear about competing?
A: Forgetting our routine the night of the event. ...
Q: Have you become a better dancer or appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?
A: One hundred percent. I realized I have a little more rhythm than I anticipated. … A little.
Q: Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?
A: VERY COMPETITIVE, in most settings winning means everything to me. … However in this case, just getting to raise money for the foundation and impact the community means we will all win. (That being said, I would very much enjoy holding a trophy when this is all done.)
Q: What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?
A: Enthusiasm is building to the new event date. Prior to the original postponement, there was a group from work planning to tailgate for the event (that should help paint a picture for how excited the team is to see me participate!).
Q: Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so, what?
A: Mainly just advised to try to enjoy the experience.
Q: What are some other ways you give back to the community?
A: Our site finds a number of ways to stay engaged in community events/support. Most recently, we have adopted “Radio Drive” in Florence and have quarterly roadside cleanup events to ensure we are helping keep Florence Beautiful.
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: My wife and I are avid collectors of memorabilia, sports cards, antique toys, etc., so in our free time we are often exploring flea markets, estate sales and thrift stores looking for treasure. (Massey said he is unsure if competing counts as a hobby, but it’s certainly a passion of his. These days slow-pitch adult softball is his competitive outlet, and he has organized the GE softball team for roughly the last 10 years. He said, as a child, it didn’t matter what sport or event … he just wanted to compete and win.)
Couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy at the 10th annual dancing competition.
Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote. The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.