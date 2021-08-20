Dancing for Our Future Stars returns Sept. 14; Dr. Michael Foxworth to compete

Third in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. – After taking a year and a half off because of COVID-19, Dancing for Our Future Stars will return on Sept. 14 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
The School Foundation has announced 10 dance teams will be competing. One of the 10 “celebrity dancers” is Dr. Michael Foxworth.
Foxworth will be dancing with Meggie Baker.
Foxworth is a board-certified physician specializing in pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases at HopeHealth. He is also qualified through the South Carolina Child Advocacy Medical Response System to perform forensic medical exams, which he does for children referred for child abuse and neglect to The CARE House of the Pee Dee.
Foxworth and his wife, Jennifer, met while attending the University of South Carolina and have been married for 18 years. They have three daughters, Cailin (10), Lena (7), and Eiley (4).
Foxworth graduated from college with a bachelor of arts in music and a performance certificate in trumpet. He didn’t decide to go to medical school until the last semester of his senior year of college, changing his plans from auditioning for graduate school for trumpet performance.
One of his favorite songs is “Stardust,” particularly the Nat King Cole arrangement. He has sung this to all of his daughters countless times since they were born, and they still ask him to sing it quite often.
Meggie Baker is Foxworth’s partner for Dancing for Our Future Stars. She has been involved with the arts, especially dance, since she was 3 years old. Baker has trained with Susan Rowe, Cecilia Hamilton Sprawls, Patricia Miller and Barbara H. Counts as well as at the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet with Marcia Dale Weary, Robert Steele, Darla Hoover and Alan Hineline. As an undergraduate, she danced with The George Washington University Dance Company under Maida Withers, Anthony Gongora, Dana Tai Soon Burgess, and Mary Buckley as well as with The Washington Ballet in Washington, D.C. Before moving back to Florence in August 2012, Baker trained with Gabor Toth and Hiliary Krieger-Toth at the Southeastern School of Ballet in Columbia and with Hernan Justo at the Carolina Ballet Theatre in Greenville. Since returning to Florence, she has been both a performer and a judge for dancing competitions across the state, as well as appearing on the stage in lead roles for both ballets and musicals.
In her day job, she currently serves as director of corporate compliance for HopeHealth Inc., a community health center.
In her spare time, you will probably find her at the Florence Little Theater, where she has been an avid participant both on and off the stage since she was a young girl. It was there as well as her work with the South Carolina Dance Theater where she learned much of what it takes to have poise and professionalism in all endeavors, especially in the world of dance.
Foxworth recently took time to answer questions.
Q. Who is your dance partner, and what is your dance style and song?
A. Meggie Baker, salsa. “On the Floor,” a Jennifer Lopez song featuring Pitbull.
Q. What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?
A. Wait a sec, didn’t I already do this? [When asked to be a celebrity dancer (again), Foxworth said, his first thought was “They must really be having a hard time during the pandemic if resorting to me again. I better check with the boss … not Carl Humphries, but Jennifer Foxworth.”]
Q. Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?
A. Most of my family have been or are public school teachers (and a principal). All of my education has been through public schools. I see the positive impact that teachers can have on children on a daily basis, and I love the way that The School Foundation supports those teachers. The School Foundation also promotes many programs that benefit children younger than school age. I have been thankful to partner with them on some of these initiatives and am happy to be able to help them raise more money for their cause.
Q. Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?
A. My three daughters all attend school in FSD1. My wife is a music teacher in FSD1, returning to the classroom this year, after managing our home and children for the past eight years
Q. Do you have any prior dance training?
A. My wife and I used to dance ballroom together and were known to frequent the salsa clubs in Charleston and Richmond before any children were in the mix.
Q. How would you describe your dancing ability?
A. Confidently adequate for a pediatrician.
Q. What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?
A. Getting the chance to work with The School Foundation’s and KFA’s awesome staff again … and of course my excellent dancing partner and coach, Meggie Baker.
Q. What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?
A. Trying to fit everything into my schedule and still make sure my family stays the priority.
Q. What is your greatest fear about competing?
A. Injuries … painful injuries.
Q. Have you become a better dancer or appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?
A. I think I get a little better with every rehearsal. Hopefully, Meggie agrees with me.
Q. Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?
A. I’ve been known to have a bit of a competitive side in most everything I do. Winning would be great. I envision myself taking my mirror ball trophy with me to work … and at least once to flaunt at Brian Naylor’s office so he recognizes who the best pediatrician dancer really is!
Q. What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?
A. I think they all said, “You agreed to something else?!” Actually, they have all been extremely supportive. My daughters are ready to see me in action!
Q. What are some other ways you give back to the community?
A. I hope that I’m seen as a medical resource to the children of our community, both with my practice of general pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases, but also my work with The CAREHouse of the Pee Dee, examining children that have experienced abuse and neglect. I am a member of F3. We are part of a nationwide men’s workout group. The three Fs stand for Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith. Our mission is to plant, grow, and serve small workout groups for men for the invigoration of male community leadership. We love taking part in community outreach projects, whether building a ramp for a person in need or cleaning our Keep Florence Beautiful road.
Q. What are your hobbies?
A. My favorite time is spent with my beautiful wife of almost 19 years and our three amazing children! We have been visiting S.C. state parks for the past year to try and become “Ultimate Outsiders”! I also enjoy my time working out with my brothers of F3, who are always up to join me in a crazy, ridiculously long relay race, obstacle course race, or GORUCK event.
Couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy at the 10th annual dancing competition.
Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote. The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.