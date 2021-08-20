Dancing for Our Future Stars returns Sept. 14; Dr. Michael Foxworth to compete

One of his favorite songs is “Stardust,” particularly the Nat King Cole arrangement. He has sung this to all of his daughters countless times since they were born, and they still ask him to sing it quite often.

Meggie Baker is Foxworth’s partner for Dancing for Our Future Stars. She has been involved with the arts, especially dance, since she was 3 years old. Baker has trained with Susan Rowe, Cecilia Hamilton Sprawls, Patricia Miller and Barbara H. Counts as well as at the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet with Marcia Dale Weary, Robert Steele, Darla Hoover and Alan Hineline. As an undergraduate, she danced with The George Washington University Dance Company under Maida Withers, Anthony Gongora, Dana Tai Soon Burgess, and Mary Buckley as well as with The Washington Ballet in Washington, D.C. Before moving back to Florence in August 2012, Baker trained with Gabor Toth and Hiliary Krieger-Toth at the Southeastern School of Ballet in Columbia and with Hernan Justo at the Carolina Ballet Theatre in Greenville. Since returning to Florence, she has been both a performer and a judge for dancing competitions across the state, as well as appearing on the stage in lead roles for both ballets and musicals.

In her day job, she currently serves as director of corporate compliance for HopeHealth Inc., a community health center.