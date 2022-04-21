Dancing for Our Future Stars takes place on Tuesday; couples are ready to compete

FLORENCE, S.C. – Dancing for Our Future Stars is Tuesday night at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dancing begins at 7 p.m.

The School Foundation has announced 10 dance teams will be competing. One of the 10 celebrity couples is Matthew Ethridge and his partner Hailey Swails. They will be dancing to “Boogie Shoes.”

Ethridge recently took time to answer questions.

Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?

A: I was totally caught off guard and very excited.

Q: Why is The School Foundation important to you to support?

A: Kids are the future, and we need to support them however we can.

Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?

A: I went to St Anthony’s Catholic School, Williams Middle and West Florence High School.

Q: Do you have any prior dance training?

A: No, none.

Q: How would you describe your dancing ability?

A: Basically the opposite of Usher.

Q: What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?

A: Learning some dance moves and seeing the progression of our dance.

Q: What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?

A: Getting the steps right and practicing enough to be good.

Q: What is your greatest fear about competing?

A: Having so many people watch me dance.

Q: Have you become a better dancer or appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?

A: I appreciate how much time these dancers put into their craft and applaud them; it’s not easy.

Q: Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?

A: Very competitive. I always try to win

Q: What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?

A: They were excited to find out, and I thank them for all the support!

Q: Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so, what?

A: Just to have fun and enjoy

Q: What are some other ways you give back to the community?

A: Through various groups. I am a part of…Rotary, Boys and Girls Club, any way we can find a way to support a good cause

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Golf, cooking on the grill, and whatever my wife needs me to do.

Ten couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy at the 10th annual dancing competition. Others competing are Ashley Christenbury and her partner, Yancey Stokes; Dr. Michael Foxworth and his partner, Meggie Baker; Dr. Jarrod Tippins and his partner, Hannah Yarborough; Greg Johnson and his partner, Alexis McDonald; Jay Hinesley and his partner, Georgia Kelley; Les Echols and his partner, Maya Chokshi; William Schofield and his partner, Connie Mixon; Sarah Duby and her partner, Chris Mixon and Dr. Zachary DiPaolo and his partner, Dr. Rachel Fenters.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote.

The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.

