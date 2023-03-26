FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation’s 11th annual Dancing for Our Future Stars event will take place on March 30 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dancing begins at 7 p.m.

Twelve dance teams will be competing. One of the 12 “celebrity” dancers is Throop Crosland with Securitas Technologies and his dance partner Rose Yeagley. They will be dancing the Samba to “Intergalactic” by The Beastie Boys.

Crosland took time to answer questions.

Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?

A: Trepidation

Q: Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?

A: Because I like an educated populace and my wife was a teacher.

Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?

A: No. No children.

Q: Do you have any prior dance training?

A: None.

Q: How would you describe your dancing ability?

A: The only way is up! Terrible but improving every day.

Q: What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?

A: The forward roll.

Q: What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?

A: Maintaining rhythm.

Q: What is your greatest fear about competing?

A: Being nervous!

Q: Have you become a better dancer or appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?

A: Absolutely.

Q: Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?

A: I am extremely competitive. My focus is on winning The People’s Choice trophy.

Q: What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?

A: It has been a point of humor to all of them because this is outside of my comfort zone.

Q: Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so what?

A: Yes, remember the point is not the dance but raising money for the children.

Q: What are some other ways you give back to the community?

A: I am a Rotarian and sergeant first class in the Army National Guard.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Anything related to computers, mountain biking, working out and history.

The dance couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy. Others competing are Dr. Davinderbir Pannu and his dance partner, Dr. Rachel Fenters; Haley Jackson and her dance partner, Yancey Stokes; Eric Crowley and his dance partner, Georgie Kelley; David Boulware and his dance partner, Hallie Whitlock; Chaquez McCall and his dance partner, Meredith Baxley; Dallas Buterbaugh and his dance partner, Breanna Russell; Blake Branham and his dance partner, Kim Scott; Brian Davison and his dance partner, Erin Haynes; Mark Bailey and his dance partner, Connie Mixon; Beverly Hazelwood and her dance partner, Nick Townsend; and Allen Abernethy and his dance partner, Katelyn Rodgers.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote.

The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.