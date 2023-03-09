FLORENCE, S.C. — The Samuel Bacot Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution has named winners of its American History and DAR Good Citizen essay contests.

American History winners were: (Sixth grade) first place, Ryleigh Bouchard, second place, Kennedy Martin, and third place, Rylie Rowsey, all from Trinity Collegiate School. Seventh-grade winners were: first place, Gricen Moore, second place, Brayden Turner, and third place, Guy McClary, all from The Kings Academy. Eighth-grade winners were: first place, Ava Grace Keefe, from The Kings Academy, second place, Jake Warren, and third place, Ashlynn Martin, both from Trinity Collegiate School. Students received certificates and gift cards for their efforts.