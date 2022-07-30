Dargan Street water main break leaves Downtown Florence dry

FLORENCE, S.C. — A 10-inch water main that runs under Dargan Street failed early Saturday afternoon, shutting off water to many downtown Florence restaurants, ripping up about 30 feet of pavement and flooding the 200 block of Dargan Street with about 500,000 gallons of water.

Florence Utilities Director Michael Hemingway the leak likely had been going on for some time before it blew through to the surface and clobbered water service.

The break left many restaurants without water, which forced them to close.

City crews quickly blocked off the street and by 2 p.m. a city crew was working to isolate that section of the main while a second crew waited for the water to drain so they could get to work on the leak.

Hemingway said he expected the leak to be fixed by Saturday evening but street repairs would have to wait for the area to dry out before the hole could be filled with rock and paved over.

"The water service is estimated to be restored by 6 p.m. on Saturday. Thank you all for your support of our downtown businesses and for your patience while this issue is resolved," according to a Facebook post from the city. "If you are planning to dine downtown today, please call ahead to ensure the restaurant is in service."

Once city crews have determined how widespread the water outage was the city will issue a boil-water advisory.