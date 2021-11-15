Darla Moore Foundation steps up with Pee Dee scholarship program

Ben and his wife, Kelly Navarro, were in Lake City on Monday for the announcement.

Ben said he visited New York City one Christmas with his family, and it was then he decided he wanted to one day live in New York and work on Wall Street. He was then a 12-year-old living in Indiana. He said Darla Moore once had that same vision for her life.

“It is what is possible when you get that vision in your head,” he said.

He said scholarships, like the ones that will be available to graduates in the Pee Dee, will make dreams like this come true for others.

Moore said this has been a long time in coming.

Moore said she came from six generations of farmers in the area and not all of them had the opportunity to attend college.

Moore said higher education is the pathway that opened this door for her.

She stressed the importance of connecting students with the scholarships that are available.

The one-page scholarship application is now available on the Meeting Street Scholarship Fund website at meetingstreetscholarshipfund.org.