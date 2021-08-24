Darla Moore Scholarship established at FMU

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Darla Moore Scholarship, made possible by a $5 million gift from the Darla Moore Foundation, was announced Tuesday by Francis Marion University.

The Darla Moore Scholarship will be funded by $1 million per year for the next five years from the Darla Moore Foundation. Scholarships will cover tuition, room and board or school fees depending on the individual recipient's needs each semester.

The first group of Darla Moore Scholars will enroll at FMU starting in the fall of 2022.

“FMU is delighted to receive this substantial gift from the Darla Moore Foundation," FMU President Fred Carter said. "These scholarships will support those who would not attend college otherwise, and they will fund tuition, fees and housing – thereby giving these young men and women the opportunity to participate in the complete university experience. I’m deeply appreciative to Darla for this generous gift and for helping us to educate some of our neediest students.”