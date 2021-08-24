 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darla Moore Scholarship established at FMU
0 Comments
breaking top story

Darla Moore Scholarship established at FMU

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BLDG FMU
MORNING NEWS STAFF PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Darla Moore Scholarship, made possible by a $5 million gift from the Darla Moore Foundation, was announced Tuesday by Francis Marion University.

The Darla Moore Scholarship will be funded by $1 million per year for the next five years from the Darla Moore Foundation. Scholarships will cover tuition, room and board or school fees depending on the individual recipient's needs each semester.

The first group of Darla Moore Scholars will enroll at FMU starting in the fall of 2022.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“FMU is delighted to receive this substantial gift from the Darla Moore Foundation," FMU President Fred Carter said. "These scholarships will support those who would not attend college otherwise, and they will fund tuition, fees and housing – thereby giving these young men and women the opportunity to participate in the complete university experience. I’m deeply appreciative to Darla for this generous gift and for helping us to educate some of our neediest students.”

Francis Marion University will begin accepting Darla Moore Scholarship nominations from high school counselors in January 2022. The scholarship will be available to incoming freshmen students who will be starting classes at Francis Marion in the fall of 2022. Only school counselors can recommend students for the scholarship. They in turn will contact the Office of Enrollment Management for final consideration.

To be eligible to become a Darla Moore Scholar, students must be South Carolina residents, enrolling in full-time undergraduate studies, and demonstrate a financial need based on FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), with family income generally not exceeding $75,000. The scholarship is primarily, but not exclusively, geared toward students who will be the first in their family to attend college.

Recipients of the Darla Moore Scholarship must maintain a minimum 2.7 GPA and are not required to live on campus.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In Louisiana, nurses fight virus and fatigue

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work
Local News

Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work

FLORENCE, S.C. – Richard O'Malley didn't hide his feelings about virtual learning during a recent school board meeting: he said virtual learning just does not work. The Florence One Schools superintendent spoke to the district's board of trustees about why he was recommending the district adopt a mask mandate Thursday evening. In so doing, he also explained why the district did not offer a virtual option this year. 

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate
Local News

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Students in Florence One schools will be back in masks beginning Friday. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously upon the motion of Rev. E.J. McIver and a second by Elder Alexis Pipkins to approve a 60-day indoor mask mandate. 

Florence County Sheriff's deputies find six types of illegal narcotics during search
Local News

Florence County Sheriff's deputies find six types of illegal narcotics during search

FLORENCE, S.C. – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office found six types of illegal narcotics during a search executed Wednesday. The sheriff's office announced that a search of a residence on Bellingham Court yielded approximately two kilos of fentanyl, one kilo of methamphetamine, two ounces of cocaine, three ounces of crack cocaine, two ounces of heroin and eight pounds of marijuana.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert