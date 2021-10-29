Darlignton fire, police departments gear up for Christmas

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The city of Darlington fire and police departments will team up to support a worthy cause — the Annual Christmas Toy Drive — to bring a sparkle of Christmas joy to children in need in the community.

To donate, make checks payable to DFD. Families can apply for assistance Nov. 1-30 at 301 Orange St.

The Darlington Fire Department will have its Annual Taste of Christmas from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, 216 S. Main St.

Tickets are $10 each, and children younger than 6 eat free. Proceeds go to the fire department’s toy fund for Christmas.