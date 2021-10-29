 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darlignton fire, police departments gear up for Christmas
0 Comments

Darlignton fire, police departments gear up for Christmas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Darlington Toy Distribution

Cayden Roscoe, left, and Caleb Isgett haul some toys during Darlington Fire Department's toy distribution at Darlington First Baptist Church's family life center.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The city of Darlington fire and police departments will team up to support a worthy cause — the Annual Christmas Toy Drive — to bring a sparkle of Christmas joy to children in need in the community.

To donate, make checks payable to DFD. Families can apply for assistance Nov. 1-30 at 301 Orange St.

The Darlington Fire Department will have its Annual Taste of Christmas from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, 216 S. Main St.

Tickets are $10 each, and children younger than 6 eat free. Proceeds go to the fire department’s toy fund for Christmas.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert