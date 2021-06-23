Darlington announces four city manager candidates

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington City Council members have narrowed the number of applicants to be the next city manager to four and will interview them starting Thursday evening.
City Council members on March 30 released then City Manager Howard Garland from his position.
The finalists, in alphabetical order: Eric Bostwick of Nashville, Tenn., Daniel Gerald of Spring Lake, N.C., John Payne of Florence, and Dennis Sparks of Hopewell, Va.
More than 67 applicants submitted materials since April, and the council has met several times to review them during May and June.
The Municipal Association of South Carolina reviewed the initial batch of resumes and provided a slate of eight individuals based on the review of a panel of former and current city managers across the state.
Council members were not bound by that selection process and reviewed all applications.
Council members will interview Payne at 5 p.m. Thursday and Bostwick at 7 p.m. Thursday; Gerald at 4 p.m. Friday and Sparks at 5 p.m. Friday.
The next regular City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at City Hall, 400 Pearl St.