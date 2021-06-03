Darlington bridge project set to start later this year

DARLINGTON, S.C. — North Main Street in Darlington is going to get a new look, or at least a new bridge with work set to start later this year on the span that crosses Swift Creek.

"Everything is under contract to be replaced. Water and sewer is being relocated and we anticipate the actual bridge work to start later this year," said Ken Hayes, SCDOT resident construction engineer for Darlington County. "It may later this year. It may be the summer. It may be later in the fall."

When exactly it starts is dependent on how long it takes to relocate utilities, he said.

"Duke Progress has moved what they needed to, AT&T is on the last leg of what they need to do. Water and sewer has just begun, but it has only just begun," Hayes said.

There is a nine-month window built into the contract to allow for utility relocation, he said.

Once utility relocation is completed work on the bridge project will commence.

"Once that is done the contractor is going to install storm drainage," Hayes said.

Once construction starts motorists can look forward to not much inconvenience at all.