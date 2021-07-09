 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darlington Car Hauler parade postponed until 2022
0 Comments
breaking

Darlington Car Hauler parade postponed until 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
F95A2380.jpg

Race fans walk past a line of NASCAR car haulers on display at the Florence Center on Aug. 29, 2019. After an afternoon of festivities in Florence the haulers paraded to Darlington for another festival before rolling into Darlington Raceway for the weekend's races.

 Audra Coble/Special to the Morning News

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The Darlington Car Hauler Parade may continue to be the kickoff to the Throwback Race Weekend held on Mother’s Day weekend next year. The parade recognizes the drivers of the transporters carrying race cars and equipment for the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Due to the condensed nature of the NASCAR race weekend schedules over the past 15 months, the Darlington Car Hauler Parade won’t be able to take place in September," said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “Depending upon what NASCAR decides its race weekend schedules will look like in 2022, we’re hopeful that we will being able to resume this popular fan-friendly activity next May as part of our Throwback Weekend.”

The specifics for the parade will be announced closer to the race date, after NASCAR sets its schedule for 2022. Typically, the event presented by Raldex Hospitality begins at the Florence Center with kids’ activities, silent auction of NASCAR memorabilia, food, live entertainment, and the NASCAR transport vehicles. The parade then makes its way along the 12-mile route into Darlington Square where crowds gather for more festivities. The trucks then enter via the Darlington Raceway tunnel to park for the Cup race.

“While we miss holding the Darlington Car Hauler Parade in 2020 and 2021, we are anticipating a bigger-than-ever event in May of 2022, depending, as always, on the NASCAR schedule,” said Holly Beaumier, Executive Director of the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau and chair of the parade committee. “Race fans will certainly be ready to celebrate next year at this kid-friendly community event and parade,” Beaumier said. “In the meantime, we are looking forward to Labor Day weekend when the Southern 500 kicks off the NASCAR Playoffs.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary
Local News

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Could House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's endorsement swing another race from an endorser of Bernie Sanders? The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes a portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County as it cuts across the central eastern part of the state, recently took the "unusual" step of making an endorsement in an Ohio Congressional election. 

+8
A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers
Local News

A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers

  • 5 min to read

FLORENCE, S.C. − The barber to Florence mayors since David McLeod − not to mention athletes of note who found their way into Florence − ended his 57-year barbering career and closed a barber shop that was at least 120 years old when he and his wife left Patriot Barber Shop for the last time Friday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert