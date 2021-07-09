Darlington Car Hauler parade postponed until 2022

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The Darlington Car Hauler Parade may continue to be the kickoff to the Throwback Race Weekend held on Mother’s Day weekend next year. The parade recognizes the drivers of the transporters carrying race cars and equipment for the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Due to the condensed nature of the NASCAR race weekend schedules over the past 15 months, the Darlington Car Hauler Parade won’t be able to take place in September," said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “Depending upon what NASCAR decides its race weekend schedules will look like in 2022, we’re hopeful that we will being able to resume this popular fan-friendly activity next May as part of our Throwback Weekend.”

The specifics for the parade will be announced closer to the race date, after NASCAR sets its schedule for 2022. Typically, the event presented by Raldex Hospitality begins at the Florence Center with kids’ activities, silent auction of NASCAR memorabilia, food, live entertainment, and the NASCAR transport vehicles. The parade then makes its way along the 12-mile route into Darlington Square where crowds gather for more festivities. The trucks then enter via the Darlington Raceway tunnel to park for the Cup race.

“While we miss holding the Darlington Car Hauler Parade in 2020 and 2021, we are anticipating a bigger-than-ever event in May of 2022, depending, as always, on the NASCAR schedule,” said Holly Beaumier, Executive Director of the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau and chair of the parade committee. “Race fans will certainly be ready to celebrate next year at this kid-friendly community event and parade,” Beaumier said. “In the meantime, we are looking forward to Labor Day weekend when the Southern 500 kicks off the NASCAR Playoffs.”