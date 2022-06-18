Darlington car show draws eclectic mix of rides

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The somethingth-annual Cruise In at Joe's Grill filled the streets around the Russell Street eatery with classic cars, music and those who appreciate both.

"We have our annual Cruise In at Joe's Grill car show. We've been doing it since the early '90s — nobody seems to remember exactly when we started but we do know it was in the early '90s," said Robert Garland, one of the event organizers.

Pee Dee area DJ Dan E. Lockemy spun tunes as varied as the cars and cheered on the drivers and their cars as they competed for top honors in classes broken down by decades.

"We like cars and we like car shows and this is the one we do a year. We like to have a good time," Garland said and he and others sheltered from the heat in a garage across the street from the restaurant.

This year's event was presented by Darlington Cruisers and Johnny Bell Automotive with trophies and bragging rights on the line for those showing their cars and cash donations for the beneficiaries of the show.

"We take the money we raise and anything that's left over we donate to different charities at the end of the year," Garland said. "Santa's helpers with the Darlington County Fire District is usually big on our list. Get some toys and things to give out to the kids."

The Cruisers are the third organization to have undertaken the show.

"The Jaycees started it and they kind of faded away and Joey, who ran the grill, kept it going for a while and it looked like it might die, and it did happen one year and we said we couldn't let it go. We banded together about 10-12 of us to put on a show," Garland said.

"We have very wide variety," Garland said of the vehicles entered in the show — in decades, some street rodded and some original. "As varied as people are themselves."

Garland said car people usually come in two varieties — those who have a car like they had when they were young and those who have the car they wanted when they were young.

Saturday's show ran through 2 p.m.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

