Darlington celebrates the NASCAR race weekend

  • 0

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The cty of Darlington celebrated the race weekend in style Saturday afternoon  with a band, beauty queens, thrown candy, heroes in pickup trucks and floats.

The race parade started at Darlington City Hall and followed Pearl Street out to the track.

NASCAR Hall of Fame members and racing greats rode in the back of pickup trucks, or some in the passenger seats, and waved and threw candy at supporters along the way.

They were joined by beauty queens from Florence and Darlington counties, the Darlington High School marching band and community organizations.

