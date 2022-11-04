Darlington celebrates the Taste of Christmas

DARLINGTON, S.C. — With Halloween in the rear view mirror and Thanksgiving a ways down the road Darlington Thursday night stopped to mark the season with its annual Taste of Christmas.

Vendors lined either side of Darlington First Baptist Church's parking lot and served up samples of savory and sweet wares to more than 400 people who paid $10 for the privilege.

"From smoked balogna, chicken wings, barbecue — you name it with desserts this year," said Darlington Fire Chief Pat Cavanaugh.

Diners were accompanied by a band that played country and Christmas tunes and vendors' tables were festooned with Christmas decorations.

"It's an event we started a few years back," said Cavanaugh said. "We get vendors to come in and set up booths and we charge admission and all proceeds go to our toy fund. It started with an idea and the idea has grown."

"This is how we get most of our funding for our Toys for Tots program," the fire chief said. "Last year we were fortunate to be able to send some toys to Tennessee for the tornadoes. We found some fire departments that were completely demolished and their families. We were able to help them out too. It's a good thing, a good cause."

Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said the event was a great opportunity for the city to come together, fellowship and raise money for a good cause.

"We're just all working together, that's how communities are supposed to be," Boyd said.

At the end of the event, firefighters tally their proceeds and divide the money up between families they're going to assist, go shopping and "play Santa," Cavanaugh said.

"It's a good thing for the children. Any fireman who has kids, when they realize they're buying toys for a 4- or 5-year-old who doesn't have anything, it teaches our children a lesson — it teaches them humility," Cavanaugh said.