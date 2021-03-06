 Skip to main content
Darlington Chili competition benefits city's fire department
Darlington Chili competition benefits city's fire department

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It was a showdown of epic proportions at Joe’s Grill Saturday morning as cooks from across the Pee Dee gathered to see who had the better chili in Darlington’s Second Annual Chili Cook Off.

Some cooks prepared hot dog/hamburger chili while others prepared a classic chili with beans in the quest for bragging rights, trophies and a belt for the overall winner.

The candidates cooked in the parking lot while, across Siskron Street, classic car owners gathered with their cars with trophies on the line for the best three rides.

Attendees played their part by purchasing $5 wrist bands that allowed them to sample each chili and to vote on who they thought had the best chili.

Money raised through the event went to support the Darlington Fire Department.

