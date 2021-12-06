 Skip to main content
Darlington Christmas Parade and 39th Annual Carol Lighting held Sunday

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Sunday afternoon marked the official start of the city’s holiday season with the Darlington Christmas Parade as it wound its way along Pearl Street to the Courthouse Square.

A crowd lined the parade route as floats, cars, fire trucks and walkers processed to the end of the parade and the 39th Annual Darlington Carol Lighting — held on the Darlington County Courthouse lawn and sponsored by the Darlington Kiwanis Club.

Mayor Curtis Boyd greeted the crowed before he lighted the tree.

Music was presented by the Darlington Presbyterian Handbell Choir, KIDS Under Construction, North Wood Family Worship Center Choir and Temple Free Will Baptist Choirs.

Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington also spoke at the gathering.

