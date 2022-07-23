Darlington church called to serve provides 500 backpacks, back to school supplies

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The goal at Saturday's Backpack Giveaway on Courthouse Square in Darlington was to serve 500 students. If more students came, the plan was to go buy more backpacks.

"I just have a heart for the community. Every chance we get to go and do something for the community that's what we're doing," said Corey Milling, pastor of Purpose to Live Ministries Church located on the square.

"Last year was a success but this year is a bigger success and we hope next year is even a bigger success," said Stacey Milling, the pastor's wife.

The event had providers stationed along the block to either hand out school supplies or provide a school-related service. Some did both.

Margarie Scott, and her children, from Darlington were in line for supplies.

"It means a whole heap to me when I have five kids. It means a lot. I appreciate it," Scott said.

Scott said the family had their health screenings before they got in line and were looking forward to getting school supplies as they moved along the line.

Those who attended were given a sheet of paper to use at each station along the block and a bag to hold the school supplies — at least until they hit the backpack station at the end of the line.

Molina Health, Genesis Healthcare and CareSouth were on hand for back-to-school health screenings and SC Works was on hand to help parents with jobs.

Harvest Hope donated bags of dry goods and canned goods to go while the church provided hot dogs, chips and water to those in line.

Corey Milling credited his staff for the hard work it took to make Saturday's event happen.

"We called all of our partners and friends," he said of the donated goods and services. "Turnout is a blessing."

If there are leftovers, Corey Milling said, they would be given to area elementary schools so the schools' staff could help students who needed it.

The sponsors and vendors were Welvista, South Carolina Works, Darlington Housing Authority, Purpose To Live Ministries, Healthy Blue, Molina Healthcare, Genesis Healthcare, Harvest Hope, Caresouth Carolina, Sen. Gerald Malloy, Rep. Robert Williams, Mayor Curtis Boyd, Flat Creek Baptist Church, Sonoco Credit Union (SPC)-Darlington, IGA - Darlington, Syntrell Thompson, Zion Canaan Child Development Center, and Howle Law Firm.