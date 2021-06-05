Darlington church ministry provides ramps, porches for those in need

DARLINGTON, S.C. — On Saturday morning Joe Ervin and Frank Stoda gathered at a home on East Hampton Street in Darlington with a mission to accomplish — finish replacing the front porch on the home.

The pair are part of St. Matthew Church’s ramp ministry but gladly stepped up to replace the front porch, which had collapsed and rendered the home’s front door mostly useless.

The ministry had already in place the framing for the porch, which left Ervin in the porch calling out measurements and Stoda, St. Matthew’s deacon, on the saw delivering the needed lumber at the right size.

Ervin said the group usually turned out a bigger crowd but there really wasn’t enough room for any more to work.

“What we like to do is find people in need of a wheelchair ramp, if they’re having trouble getting into their houses, we’ll build their wheelchair ramps,” Ervin said. “If they can afford the materials we let them pay for the materials and we do the work for free. If they can’t afford the materials we try to chip in ourselves or we have people give money to the church in the name of the wheelchair ministry, or the ramp ministry, and then we pay for the ramps that way.”