Darlington church ministry provides ramps, porches for those in need

DARLINGTON, S.C. — On Saturday morning Joe Ervin and Frank Stoda gathered at a home on East Hampton Street in Darlington with a mission to accomplish — finish replacing the front porch on the home.
The pair are part of St. Matthew Church’s ramp ministry but gladly stepped up to replace the front porch, which had collapsed and rendered the home’s front door mostly useless.
The ministry had already in place the framing for the porch, which left Ervin in the porch calling out measurements and Stoda, St. Matthew’s deacon, on the saw delivering the needed lumber at the right size.
Ervin said the group usually turned out a bigger crowd but there really wasn’t enough room for any more to work.
“What we like to do is find people in need of a wheelchair ramp, if they’re having trouble getting into their houses, we’ll build their wheelchair ramps,” Ervin said. “If they can afford the materials we let them pay for the materials and we do the work for free. If they can’t afford the materials we try to chip in ourselves or we have people give money to the church in the name of the wheelchair ministry, or the ramp ministry, and then we pay for the ramps that way.”
Saturday’s build was only the second time the group has been at work since the COVID vaccines came out and pandemic-related restrictions were eased.
“We’re hoping to gear back up,” Ervin said.
Ervin said he didn’t have a firm number on how many such projects the ministry had tackled, but it was more than 20.
The St. Matthew’s group is one of several in Darlington to tackle ramp projects and they all coordinate their efforts.
“It seems like we can always find somebody who needs a ramp,” Ervin said.
“We just took a ramp down that we built for somebody at Christmas; they didn’t need it anymore. They had broken their foot and it healed,” Ervin said. “We took that ramp down and repurposed it on another ramp. A group from the Presbyterian Church took it and moved it.”
Ervin said he doesn’t expect to be terribly busy in the near term, either in Darlington or in southern West Virginia when the church takes a mission trip this summer.
“With lumber prices what they are, we are limited right now with what we can do, unless somebody has the money to buy the materials,” he said. “Materials are four times as expensive as they were last year.”
Ervin said people in need can contact the church office or the council on aging, which has the ministry’s number.