Darlington City Council changes meeting times

DARLINGTON, S.C . — The Darlington City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday evening to change the start time of regular meetings from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and to limit public comments to 30 minutes.

In other action, a resolution was approved to transfer funds from the American Rescue plan to the city’s general fund balance to allow more flexibility in spending.

“This does two things,” City Manager John Payne said. “For one, it makes reporting much simpler and two it gives the City Council more latitude in how we are going to spend the funds. Most of this money needs to go to infrastructure, some of this money has already been allotted for premium pay, but there are other items the city can use this money for. If we don’t move this money over, we are limited in the ways we spend the money.

“The money will have its own line item and every penny that is spent out of it will come before this council. Nothing’s going to change as far as the council goes and managing funds. All I’m asking is that we create a line item in the budget and the money be placed in the general fund instead of the American Rescue Plan.”

Mayor Curtis Boyd said he had heard the County Council say transferring funds made reporting easier.

The council approved loaning the city hall cornerstone to Brian Gandy, director of Darlington County Historical Commission and Museum, to use it as part of an exhibit in the new museum.

“We are designing a two-story atrium area,” Gandy said. “When you walk in you can see the façade of our courthouse life size just like it was built originally. To preserve the cornerstone, the city should partner with the museum. We will put it upright in a museum like it is supposed to be and will advertise it and show its impact in the community for everyone to see.”

Six houses will be built on Richmond and Spring streets and the property recently was annexed into the city. The council voted to zone the property R-6 high density residential property.

A resolution was approved to seek a community development block grant for infrastructure improvements on East Broad and Main streets.

“A few years ago we had the sewer collapse on East Broad Street and it was quite costly,” Payne said. “We are trying to do preventative maintenance instead of repairs. We are working with the Council of Governments and they have identified a CDBG, $1.25 million grant that we can apply for. In order to do that this resolution must be passed. It is required.”

Payne added: “Our coverage area is from East Broad Street up to Hardee’s, then it would go left and go down South Main Street towards Florence. This is for pipe bursting and reinforces the lines to keep them from bursting. This is a sewer project and the total cost is around $1.6 million. The grant will pay for 78% of this and we would pay the other 22%.”

The City Council unanimously passed the Fair Housing Month resolution that is required by HUD.

Charles Shugart, water and sewer superintendent, asked the council to move money around in his budget. Shugart asked to move $235,000 of the $350,000 from the sewer bed repair budget to distribute it among several different line tabs. The council approved the transfer of money.

“The sewer bed doesn’t need repair yet,” Shugart said. “I would like to take the money that we have in sewage treatment and spread it out into the water budget, my sewer collection budget, my sewage treatment budget and several different line labs.”

The council approved an expenditure of $5,250 for floats for the Darlington Raceway Throwback Race Parade. One of the floats will be for City Council.

The council approved $32,006.50 to fix telecommunication problems in City Hall.

The next meeting will be held May 3.

