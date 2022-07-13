Darlington City Council meeting turns heated as residents bring up grievances

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington resident complained to the City Council about a confrontation with a man she described as enraged.

The resident, Caroline Bruce, said she was with her two sisters and 4-month-old niece on June 22 when they encountered the man in the parking lot at a Darlington store.

Bruce told the council at its Tuesday meeting that she was upset at the way the situation was handled and said the man was “let off” because of his ties to City Manager John Payne.

According to Bruce, the man told police officers he had lunch with the city manager. Payne said he had nothing to do with the matter.

“I am angered,” Bruce said. “His behavior was hostile and so was his choice of words. He called my sisters b****** and n*****. I am angry because he decided to follow my sisters to IGA when they got away from him at Walmart. I am angry because when the police got involved, his hostile behavior did not stop and he had no fear that he would be arrested. I am angry because the police officers on the scene failed to do their job.”

Bruce said the incident began after the man became upset on the road and followed them into the parking lot.

Bruce read printed out text messages between her sister and investigator Michael Melton from the Darlington Police Department.

“My sister filed a report on the day of the incident. She received a text two days later on June 24th from investigator Melton stating the man was arrested and would have a bond hearing June 25 at 12 p.m.”

Bruce claimed the police did not do their job because he was released 2 hours and 36 minutes after he was arrested.

“No one of authority cared about the safety of my family ,” Bruce said. “I am more concerned with the fact that this man can throw out City Manager John Payne’s name at the drop of a dime and becomes privileged. He is privileged in the fact that when he was arrested, he made a phone call, got a special bond hearing, and was released from jail all in the same day.”

Bruce said she contacted the sheriff’s office to find out if any other detainees had special bond hearings and she found out he was the only one.

“I am not one to play the race card,” she said. “But I truly believe that if this was a black man’s actions towards three white women and a baby, the police officers would have done their job."

Bruce and her sisters are Black. The man who allegedly confronted them is white.

"At the very least, he would have been arrested on the scene and I know he would not have been given a special bond hearing to be released 2 hours and 36 minutes later,” Bruce said.

Former Mayor Gloria Hines spoke before council and said she is disturbed by how comfortable the man was telling police he had lunch with the city manager.

“That makes me wonder where you stand,” she said. “I have never known Darlington to be this racially divided. I don’t like where the city is going and it is very disrespectful for someone to say I know John Payne and I just had lunch with him. We have to get this together. We don’t want you to be labeled as a bad city manager and right now you are.”

Mayor Curtis Boyd stopped Hines mid-sentence.

“We are not going to have derogatory remarks towards people,” he said. Hines told Boyd he had something against her and Boyd responded that he had nothing against Hines.

“It doesn't matter anyway,” Hines said. When you are doing wrong, it will catch up to you because God is still on the throne.”

Councilwoman Sheila Baccus said the fact that the city manager's name was used is promoting racial hate.

“That Black woman right there has a Black husband and a Black son. No one is going to put up with that foolishness. When those bullets start flying, don’t act like this council doesn't know.”

Payne said he knew the man, but he is familiar with almost half of the town of Darlington.

“I have never told anyone to drop my name,” he said. “To insinuate I did, is a bold face lie. I did not know about this arrest until hours later and I did not know about the release until hours after it. I didn’t call anyone at the detention center and I am not involved in this whatsoever.”

“Any attempt to sully my name based on this is lazy and irresponsible. I have nothing to do with this and I have purposely not watched the body cam footage of this because I don’t want anything to do with this.

"No matter what happens, the gentleman in this deserves his day in court. He is innocent until proven guilty. No matter what people say. I have nothing to do with this and I won’t have anything to do with this.”

In other action:

The council passed a resolution for the Tony Parrott Johnson Family Reunion. Whose family has had a lasting impact in the City of Darlington.

A resolution was passed to establish a City Grants Committee. The committee will stop the council from getting requests from H-TAX funds throughout the year. The committee will hear from interested parties and will recommend to council whether or not they should get the funds.

Council tabled a decision to get the city’s garbage vehicles wrapped to promote growth in the City of Darlington.

Council tabled the city square parking islands beautification project until next month’s council meeting. The project is seeking to redo all of the parking islands in terms of landscaping. According to Lisa Bailey, Planning and Economic Director, the islands are outdated and the project would be completed by the end of the year.