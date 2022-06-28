Darlington City Council passed second reading of budget, includes pay raises, $10 flat fee increase, and increase in water and sewer rates

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington City Council members voted 5-2 on second reading to pass the the budget for fiscal year 2022-23, with council members Howard Nettles and Sheila Baccus voting against the budget.

The budget will include pay raises for city employees, a $10 flat fee increase from sanitation and stormwater fees, and an increase in water and sewer rates for people using 5,000 gallons of water or more.

First responders (policemen and firemen) making less than $60,000 a year will receive a 5% raise in their base pay. Responders making more than $60,000 will receive a 2% raise. All other staff, which are referred to as administrative staff, making less than $60,000 will receive a 3% raise and staff making over $60,000 a year will receive a 2% raise.

City Manager John Payne said he is not included in the raises because he is a contractual employee. He also said water and sewer rates had to increase to provide raises to city employees and to cover the meteoric rise in supply cost.

Councilwoman Elaine Reed asked if there was any way that administrative staff could also receive a 5% raise. Payne said he tried it at 4% and the numbers didn’t work. “Keep in mind, I can’t do everything in one year,” he said. “Next year when we are standing up here I am going to try to do this again, but to try to make it happen in one year, the numbers just don’t work. Unless I start cutting into operations and that is going to hurt city operations.”

Councilman John Segars said he did not like the increase in water rates, but said he understands the city is trying to keep its employees by providing raises.

“The numbers have been looked at on several occasions and we have trimmed things to the bone the best we can," Segars said. "We can't operate water and sewer or street and sanitation without having these increases in this budget that must be met.”

Customers who use 5,000 gallons or less will not see an increase in their rates. Eighty percent of customers will not have an increase. Those using 5,001 to 10,000 gallons will receive a 10% increase on their per gallon rate; 400 customers fall within this bracket. Those using 10,000 gallons and above will have a 20% increase on their per gallon rate; 200 customers fall into this category.

Payne said staff worked hard to determine how to affect the least number of customers and to not affect those on a lower or fixed income by focusing on heavy users which are mostly commercial and industrial users.

In other action, a tax anticipation ordinance was passed unanimously on second reading.

Payne called it a "stopgap measure" in case the world falls apart. He said tax revenues come around between January and March and the ordinance allows the council to borrow money for a short time until revenues are collected from the treasurer. It is done every year.

The tax levy millage was passed on second reading. The millage is 129.9793, which is the same as last year. There is no increase in property taxes. It is by law the council sets the millage every year.

A budget adjustment request was passed to move funds from the utilities fund to the furniture, fixtures, and equipment fund to pay for three air conditioner units that failed in the police department. Payne said the utilities fund had $14,000. The total amount for the three units is $6,462.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.