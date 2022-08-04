Darlington City Council turning a new leaf

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington City Council started its August meeting in a tone of reunification.

Mayor Pro Tempore John Segars stood before the council and the public to express what the council as a whole learned from the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s annual meeting and how the city plans to "turn a new leaf" moving forward.

The Municipal Association of South Carolina gives municipal leaders an opportunity to come together and learn in a focused environment about issues, solutions and opportunities facing South Carolina cities and towns.

This year’s meeting was held in Charleston July 13-17.

Segars reflected on how the City Council has changed from the time he first served.

“When I was first sworn in to council in January 1998, our meetings were conducted in a professional and orderly fashion,” Segars said. “Certain members of the council did not always agree, but we always handled our differences politely and respectfully. Today’s council lacks that.”

Segars said the council has many outbursts, people talk over each other, there is disrespectful name calling and threats, and the mayor has trouble controlling the meeting due to elevated voices.

Segars continued reminding everyone that their meetings are viewed online.

“Our meetings are viewed online by many people, organizations, and other government entities,” he said. “Industries and retail businesses that are looking for new locations will look elsewhere because of the disruptive nature of this council.”

Segars said he was disturbed to find out that another government entity produced a training film from Darlington City Council meetings on how not to conduct council meetings.

“This is something that we should not be proud of,” he said. “I’m asking that all council members act in a professional and civilized manner and allow our mayor to conduct orderly and productive meetings. Our citizens will then be proud of our meetings and the council.”

In other action:

Members of the newly created Grants Committee were appointed by each member of council. The Grants Committee will take city funds through either the Hospitality Tax Fund or appropriated funds from the past and will disburse them through eligible entities throughout the city. The committee will stop the council from getting requests from H-TAX funds throughout the year. The committee will hear from interested parties and will recommend to the council whether or not the parties should get the funds. The committee's first meeting will be Aug. 15.

On Aug. 2, Darlington City Council nominated the following individuals to serve on the Grants Committee: Rujon Williams was nominated by Mayor Curtis Boyd, Mike Sprott was nominated by Mayor Pro Tempore John Segars, Gloria Hines was nominated by Councilwoman Sheila Baccus, Andy Cohen was nominated by Councilman Bryant Gardner, Florie Cavanaugh was nominated by Councilman Howard Nettles, Dean Sigmon was nominated by councilman John Milling, and James Cooper III was nominated by councilwoman Elaine Reed.

The Wastewater Treatment Project Upgrade was not finished when it was supposed to be due to wrong parts. The project is expected to be finished within the next 30 days. It was approved last December.

A proposal to rezone 203 Orange Street from R-10 low-density residential to OR, Office and Residential was passed on first reading.