Darlington city councilwoman sues Darlington mayor, others alleging her civil rights were violated

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington City Councilwoman Shelia Baccus has alleged that Mayor Curtis Boyd, Mayor Pro Tempore John Segars, former city manager Howard Garland and a city police officer violated her civil rights.
Columbia attorney Matthew Richardson filed a complaint on behalf of Baccus against Boyd, Segars, Garland and Officer Paul Bryant in the federal district court of South Carolina on April 23 alleging that the four deprived her of her civil rights, that the four conspired to deprive Baccus of her civil rights, that the four defamed her and that Boyd violated the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act in a city council meeting held to discuss a June 17, 2020 interaction between Baccus and Bryant.
That interaction began after Bryant ticketed Baccus for illegal parking on Oak Street. Bryant's incident report, filed on June 18, 2020, alleges that Baccus asked him if he didn't have anything better to do than write parking tickets, called Police Chief Kelvin Washington and asked him why he had a "white officer over here harassing us," and told Bryant to "Take your white self back to the white neighborhood. You’re probably the kind that would shoot us in the back."
This interaction was recorded on a body camera worn by Bryant. The Darlington Police Department declined to provide the Morning News a copy of the video, citing a policy prohibiting the sharing of body camera video.
Baccus accuses Bryant of fabricating her comments during their interaction and Boyd, Segars and Garland of taking advantage of the situation to punish her and damage her reputation for questioning business interactions between the city and the businesses of Boyd, the owner of Fitness World Gyms and a sign company, and Segars, the owner of a flooring company and for "exposing" sewage issues in the city council ward she represents.
In specific, Baccus alleges that Fitness World receives money from the city for employees to use the Darlington Fitness World location and that Boyd receives money from the sign business to make signs for the city.
It is asserted that the city used a lawful bidding process in the answer to the complaint and that Baccus lacks standing to bring the issue up.
Baccus alleges that the flooring company owned by Segars receives money from the city to install flooring.
It is asserted that the city used a lawful bidding process in the answer to the complaint and that Baccus lacks standing to bring the issue up.
Baccus also alleges that Boyd, Segars and Garland have "racial animus" toward African Americans and details several incidents in the complaint.
One of these allegations is that Garland fired an African American building inspector for failing an exam but did not fire a white building inspector for failing the same exam.
This allegation is denied in the answer.
Another is that friends of Boyd's have posted content exhibiting racial animus toward Baccus and former Mayor Gloria Hines to the city's Facebook page.
This allegation is denied in the answer.
Baccus also alleges that Boyd and Segars made oral statements attacking Hines based on racial animus.
These allegations are denied in the answer.
Baccus also alleges that Boyd attended meetings of the council before he was elected mayor to attack Hines based on racial animus.
This allegation is denied in the answer.
Baccus alleges that she was gaveled at a Feb. 2 council meeting when two white council members were allowed to speak.
This allegation is denied in the answer.
Baccus also details interactions between Boyd and two African American men that were documented by a Darlington police officer.
Basically, Baccus alleges that Boyd tried to stop an African American man from leaving the Darlington Fitness World after Boyd accused the man of trying to use a membership card that did not belong to him.
The incident report is attached to the complaint.
In the report, Sgt. Brandon Hale identifies Boyd as the victim and adds that Boyd called the police to report that he had been assaulted by the African American man.
Hale says that Boyd followed the man out to his car and demanded the membership card back. After the man refused, Boyd is alleged to have begun recording the man on his phone and the man tried to stop him, knocking Boyd's phone out of his hand in the process.
The African American man was "trespassed" from Fitness World, the membership card was deactivated and Boyd was advised that he couldn't try to open the door of someone's car.