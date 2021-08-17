Darlington city councilwoman sues Darlington mayor, others alleging her civil rights were violated

Baccus accuses Bryant of fabricating her comments during their interaction and Boyd, Segars and Garland of taking advantage of the situation to punish her and damage her reputation for questioning business interactions between the city and the businesses of Boyd, the owner of Fitness World Gyms and a sign company, and Segars, the owner of a flooring company and for "exposing" sewage issues in the city council ward she represents.

In specific, Baccus alleges that Fitness World receives money from the city for employees to use the Darlington Fitness World location and that Boyd receives money from the sign business to make signs for the city.

It is asserted that the city used a lawful bidding process in the answer to the complaint and that Baccus lacks standing to bring the issue up.

Baccus alleges that the flooring company owned by Segars receives money from the city to install flooring.

It is asserted that the city used a lawful bidding process in the answer to the complaint and that Baccus lacks standing to bring the issue up.

Baccus also alleges that Boyd, Segars and Garland have "racial animus" toward African Americans and details several incidents in the complaint.