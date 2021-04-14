Darlington City Hall could reopen in May

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Add the city of Darlington to the list of towns and counties reopening government buildings.

Police Chief Kelvin Washington addressed the Darlington City Council regarding the reopening of the Darlington City Hall Tuesday evening.

Washington said he had spoken with Darlington County Administrator Marion Charles Stewart II about the county’s plans to potentially reopen the courthouse in May. He added that the city should follow the county’s lead.

Stewart told the Darlington County Council that Clerk of Court Scott Suggs would be reopening the county courthouse in May if the COVID-19 numbers stayed low.

Washington added that the council will have to decide whether to mandate or recommend face masks and social distancing in the reopened facility. Washington also said the sanitization level of the building will have to be increased and he also recommended the city purchase temperature scanning devices.

Councilwoman Elaine Reed said she had spoken with Washington to make sure that reopening would not put the city staff in danger but added that she had also heard comments from city residents about having to conduct business with the city outside.