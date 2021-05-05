Darlington City Hall to reopen Thursday

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington City Hall is set to reopen Thursday.

The city announced on Wednesday morning that its city hall would reopen to the public with a limited capacity beginning Thursday.

Additional restrictions include only using the front door of the building, mandatory masks and social distancing, and a waiting room capacity of three people. Restrooms will remain closed to the public.

Darlington residents are still encouraged to do as much business by telephone and email as possible.

The city council previously agreed to follow what Darlington County did. Darlington County Clerk of Court Scott Suggs opened the county courthouse on Tuesday.

The Darlington City Council also voted Wednesday to allow the Municipal Association of South Carolina to vet the applicants for the city manager position.

The association will sort through and select the top 10 applicants from the 67 applications that the city received for the position.

The city council will then begin to interview candidates at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 24.

