Darlington Clerk of Court Scott Suggs switches to Republican Party

McKissick said Scott Suggs' switch of parties represented more growth for the party. He added that the party had been on a pretty good run lately. McKissick said that more people voted for Donald Trump than any other presidential candidate in the history of the state, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was reelected and the party won back the First Congressional District.

"We beat the Democrats on straight ticket voting all across the state," McKissick continued. "I think every Republican that was on the ballot carried Darlington County in this past election."

McKissick added that he felt the state's residents were responding to Republicans' conservative message.

Lucas spoke about the history of the Republican Party in Darlington County.

Lucas said that in 1998, he became the first state representative elected to represent Darlington County since Reconstruction ended.

Reconstruction ended after the unwritten Compromise of 1877. Between then and the end of the Civil War in 1865, many Republicans were elected in the South as the victorious North wouldn't let ex-Confederates vote. Also, the newly freed former slaves were extremely loyal to the Republican Party because Republican Abraham Lincoln was president of the United States during the Civil War.