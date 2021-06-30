Darlington Clerk of Court Scott Suggs switches to Republican Party

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Scott Suggs's name will look a little different when it appears on the ballot again in 2024.
Suggs said at a news conference held Wednesday afternoon in front of the Darlington County Courthouse that he was switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party.
"This is my 25th year and I thank you for allowing me to serve this amount of time,' Suggs said. "This is my seventh four-year term and the election of the clerk of court's office will be in 2024 and I'm here to let you know today that my name will not appear on the ballot."
Suggs paused for a moment before adding "as it is right now." "I'm not changing my name. I'm changing parties."
Suggs said after the news conference that he felt that the values of the national Democratic leaders were no longer consistent with his values and that, as a result, he did not feel he could represent the party's values as clerk of court.
He added during the news conference that his office will continue to treat everyone the same regardless of his or the person seeking assistance's political views.
Several Republican elected officials came out to celebrate Suggs' new party allegiance Wednesday afternoon including Gov. Henry McMaster, who also swore Suggs's wife, Angie, into office as county auditor; South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas; South Carolina Republican Chairman Drew McKissick; and party chairs from Darlington, Florence, Marlboro, Chesterfield and Lee counties.
McKissick said Scott Suggs' switch of parties represented more growth for the party. He added that the party had been on a pretty good run lately. McKissick said that more people voted for Donald Trump than any other presidential candidate in the history of the state, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was reelected and the party won back the First Congressional District.
"We beat the Democrats on straight ticket voting all across the state," McKissick continued. "I think every Republican that was on the ballot carried Darlington County in this past election."
McKissick added that he felt the state's residents were responding to Republicans' conservative message.
Lucas spoke about the history of the Republican Party in Darlington County.
Lucas said that in 1998, he became the first state representative elected to represent Darlington County since Reconstruction ended.
Reconstruction ended after the unwritten Compromise of 1877. Between then and the end of the Civil War in 1865, many Republicans were elected in the South as the victorious North wouldn't let ex-Confederates vote. Also, the newly freed former slaves were extremely loyal to the Republican Party because Republican Abraham Lincoln was president of the United States during the Civil War.
"I don't know if any of you remember the Maytag repair man," Lucas said. "What was the Maytag repair man? He was the loneliest guy in town because Maytag worked so good that you didn't ever need to call him. Well, let me tell you: as a Republican in Darlington County in 1998, I was the loneliest guy in town."
Twenty-three years later, things look a bit different for the Republican Party in Darlington County.
Lucas said the Darlington County Council is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats at four members each, Treasurer Jeff Robinson became the first Republican to be elected to a county-wide office and Angie Suggs was elected county auditor.
"But, there was one problem in that household," Lucas continued. "She [Angie Suggs] was married to the clerk of court who was elected and was a Democrat. I don't know if that's like having a Carolina-Clemson family but I know when you come home, it probably ain't going to be great."
He did not mention that since 1998, the Democratic presidential candidates have won the county's vote once (Barack Obama won the county in 2012 won with 51.3% of the vote.), that Gov. Henry McMaster and his running mate, Pamela Evette, carried the county in 2018 or that State Rep. Robert Williams did not carry Darlington County in his run against Republican incumbent Tom Rice for the Seventh Congressional District seat in 2018.
With Scott Suggs switching parties, the Republicans now hold three of the six county-wide elected offices: auditor, clerk of court and treasurer. The remaining three offices are held by Democrats: Coroner Todd Hardee, Probate Judge Marvin Lawson and Sheriff James Hudson.