Darlington could be annexing Darlington Raceway
Darlington could be annexing Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The city of Darlington might annex Darlington Raceway. 

On the agenda for the monthly meeting of the city council is an executive session to discuss an annexation agreement with the raceway and the paving of several city streets. 

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

Darlington City Council meetings are live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/DarlingtonSC, and posted within 48 hours to the City’s YouTube Channel for viewing at a later date.

Citizens' comments are accepted in writing via email to the Planning Department at rock@cityofdarlington.com or mailed to the City of Darlington Planning, 400 Pearl St., Darlington, SC 29532. 

