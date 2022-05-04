Darlington council OKs rendering of sports complex

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington City Council has approved an architectural rendering for the sports complex on S.C. 151 across from Darlington Middle School.

Lee Andrews, recreation director, showed the council a drawing of the sports complex from Mazingo and Wallace Architects. There will be eight fields — six 300-foot fields, two 200-foot fields — and two four-field clover pods. “It has all the amenities we wanted except for the go-kart track,” Andrews said. “There wasn’t enough area to accommodate the parking and the extra stuff that would go along with that.”

The sports complex is expected to feature pickleball courts, beach volleyball, basketball, a skatepark, and the amphitheater, which will be an open space to host various events. The complex will also have a Frisbee golf course and multiple nature trails [asphalted and non-asphalted].

The City Council approved the purchase of a mowing tractor for the Sports Complex for $49,294.79. The cost is for two pieces of equipment. “One is a tractor to cut grass and another is basically a tractor that drags ball fields,” said Lee Andrews, recreation director.

The tractor has a front-end motor, 72-inch brush cutter, and a 72-inch finishing motor. The other piece of equipment is a hydrostatic drag machine which is used to drag the ball field.

In other action, the council approved a hospitality tax bond reimbursement to the hospitality tax fund. According to Payne, in 2017, the city took out a bond for hospitality tax revenue of $1.9 million. The bond is currently down to approximately $745,000. Due to IRS regulations and the tax-exempt status of the bond, the money must be spent down to $285,000 by June 15.

The bond attorney who advises the City Council explained that the council could reimburse itself for any legitimate expenses from the hospitality tax fund or the general fund. According to Payne, $461,845.35 has been spent since 2019 out of the hospitality tax fund that qualifies for reimbursement.

The council voted to zone the property at Richmond and Spring Streets, a R-6 high density residential zone. The property is under construction and six homes are expected to be built.

City Manager John Payne read the fiscal year 2023 budget by title only. Payne said a budget work session will be held May 24 and 25. The budget will be discussed and funds will be appropriated. According to Payne, the second reading of the budget is expected to happen in June.

“I have been working with the county treasurer, our audit people from West Columbia, and the county assessor’s office,” Payne said. “ I have been watching the revenues and as I mentioned when I interviewed for this position, budgets are revenue driven and we have to make sure we have the revenue sufficient for expenditures.”

Payne brought to the council a proposal to initiate an open period when nonprofits and organizations come to the council and request funding from the hospitality tax fund. Payne recommended the council take on a more structured approach.

“My proposal is after the budget is done, we accept applications and the committee will review and make recommendations to the council,” Payne said. “You can determine how much you would like to allot to whatever entity. This will also allow the council to decide how much they want to spend out of their hospitality tax fund and be done with it for the year.”

Payne also recommended a committee be formed by each member of council choosing a person to form the committee that would review the applications.

The council also discussed opening up a city swimming pool that was shut down for five years. Lee Andrews, recreation director, said it would take around $20,000 to $25,000 to open up the pool at 115 Gary St. Andrews said it would cost $15 an hour for a pool operator and $13 an hour for lifeguards plus the startup cost, and chemicals. Boyd suggested looking into splash pads because they were not that much of a liability and the cost of maintenance was cheaper.

A bid of $287,150 was made for the water filter rehab at Pine Street/Edwards Avenue.

The council decided to wait on the rehab to find a lower bid. Shugart assured the council and the public that the filters at Pine Street/ Edwards Avenue were not failing, but the city is seeking to be proactive in the upkeep. This particular filter is the most used in the city.

“Because we are located in the upper coastal plain, there is a certain amount of iron in the water,” said Charles Shugart, director of the water and sewer department. “Iron itself is not toxic, but the levels can be damaging to your plumbing and can cause other problems. The water filter rehab serves to remove iron. By removing iron, they create a line iron slurry by the addition of lime and oxygen into the water in an aeration chamber. They create this iron lime sludge and it has to be filtered out of the water. That is why we need that filter.”

Shugart suggested the council wait to fund the project the next fiscal year or find other sources to pay the cost.

The next Darlington City Council meeting will begin promptly at 6 p.m. The council passed an ordinance to change the meeting start time from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The next city council meeting will be held June 7.

