DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Council at its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday unanimously approved a third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of the I-20 Multi-County Industrial Park to Pee Dee Electricom, Inc., a subsidiary of the Pee Dee Electric Cooperative.

Pee Dee Electricom has agreed to purchases the 160.3 acres of the parked owned by Darlington County for $1.6 million. Council members also passed a third and final reading of an ordinance to authorize a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement between Darlington County and Pee Dee Electricom.

Council members approved the second reading of an ordinance for a fee lieu of taxes agreement between the county and “Project Lotus.” According to the ordinance, the project involves a company that plans to “develop, install or operate, as applicable, solar power generating facilities in Darlington County that will result in new investment in personal property estimated to be approximately $97,000,000 (“Investment”) in the County.” The facilities would be located in the I-20 Multi-County Industrial Park.

A third and final reading of ordinances authorizing the amending of fee in lieu of taxes agreements with five solar power companies currently operating in Darlington County was also approved by council. The companies are Culpepper Solar, Ross Solar, B&K Solar, GEB Solar, and Rollins Solar.

In other business, council also:

Approved a contract for the 2023-34 fiscal year between the county and the Darlington County Humane Society.

Awarded a bid to C.R. Jackson Paving Inc. of Darlington for the repaving of South Myrtle Drive, Myrtlewood Drive, Longleaf Drive, and Lookout Drive. CR Jackson Paving tendered a low bid of $279,274.

Heard a report from Carolyn Hannah on the upcoming Rice Festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Heard a report from Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority Executive Director Don Strickland. Strickland said, “In Darlington we are doing extremely well. We make over 3,500 trips a month according to our most recent survey.” He said they have plans for expansion and to offer paid internships to junior and senior high school students in the near future.

Recognized Wayne Yarborough (32 years) and June Pitts (35 years) for their years of service. Both are preparing to retire.