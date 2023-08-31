DARLINGTON, S.C. – Hurricane Idalia passed through Darlington County late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, leaving minor flooding and no major damage in its wake.

Idalia had been downgraded to a tropical storm before reaching the Pee Dee Region, but the storm did bring significant rainfall to the county. Hartsville and Darlington received about four inches of rain in a 24-hour period. Lamar and Society Hill each had about 3.5 inches of rain. The highest wind gusts in the county were reported near Lamar around 1 a.m. and measured 40 mph.

Darlington reported little damage except for a few downed trees and sporadic power outages. The main streets, which normally flood during heavy rains, remained open and drivable.

That was credited to the storm water maintenance efforts of the Water and Sewer Department, according to Darlington City Manager John Payne.

“On July 1, I transferred storm water duties back to the water and sewer department and they did a great job of performing preventive maintenance,” said Payne. “This was the difference in Darlington residents having passable streets rather than flooded streets.”

At 213 E. Broad Street, a sewer line collapsed and caused a large sink hole approximately 10 feet wide and nearly 10 feet deep.

According to Water, Sewer and Storm Water Director Charles Shugart, the city has been planning the permanent repair of the sewer line in this area for the past six months.

“We have known that this area needed sewer line replacement,” said Shugart. “We advertised for bids approximately a month ago and they will be opened on Sept. 7. We then anticipate awarding a contract within 30 days. East Broad Street from Colombian Street to Russell Street will be blocked during this period.”

Mayor Curtis Boyd surveyed the sink hole and said the city was spared from catastrophic damage.

“City workers, from the police and dire departments, to the streets and water, sewer and stormwater departments were on call all night ready to act,” said Boyd. “Foresight and hard work kept our storm water flowing and streets passable. Streets crews were up early this morning assisting in removing downed trees. water and sewer staff monitored our utilities and are today making repairs as needed. I am proud of all these workers for doing their jobs well and for their service to our citizens.”

In Hartsville, city officials reported no major damage from the storm. An area of East Camden Road near its intersection with Fourth Street and the southbound lane on North Fifth Street near Lakeview Blvd. were both closes temporarily due to flooding.

No major damage was reported either Society Hill or Lamar.

Flood warnings remained in effect on Thursday for the Great Pee Dee River and Black Creek.