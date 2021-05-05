Darlington County continues to reopen

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County’s reopening continued Tuesday.

Marion Charles Stewart III, Darlington County administrator, told the Darlington County Council on Monday evening that Scott Suggs, clerk of court, planned to reopen the county courthouse to the public beginning Tuesday as long as those visiting agree to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

He also said people who don’t wish to wear masks will be serviced in the lobby of the courthouse. Stewart added that the courthouse did not have the elevator space to allow for social distancing unless one person rides at a time. Thus the mask requirement remains.

The county council also agreed to amend its meeting procedures to allow people who want to make public comments to be able to speak at the meetings and then watch the meetings at a location nearby.

It also approved an ordinance adding adding industrial development property in Marlboro County to a joint county industrial park between the counties, the second reading of its budget ordinance, an emergency ordinance continuing the declaration of COVID-19 as an emergency and allowing for electronic meetings and a resolution designating May 16-22 as EMS week in the county.