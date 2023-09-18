DARLINGTON, S.C. - Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee recently announced his intention to seek reelection as a Republican candidate for county coroner in the 2024 election.

In a statement, Hardee said he will officially announce his affiliation with the Republican Party at The Grand Old Post Office, at 201 S. Pearl St. in Darlington.

Hardee has served as Darlington County’s coroner since 2000. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and an associate’s degree in mortuary science.

According to the announcement, “He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his position. His commitment to the welfare of the community is evident through his years of service and his dedication to improving the lives of Darlington County residents.”

"One common misconception is that the coroner is part of law enforcement," Hardee said. "That's not entirely accurate. It's a system of checks and balances."

The statement said that throughout his tenure as coroner, Hardee has shown a willingness to go above and beyond to protect the community. One notable instance of this commitment came when a tragic choking incident occurred as a little boy attempted to enter a mobile home window. Hardee took immediate action to advocate for changes in mobile home window designs, specifically promoting "side slide" windows to prevent such incidents in the future.

Another significant contribution from Hardee is the initiation of hunter training courses at the Swift Creek Fire Department. The courses have helped reduced preventable hunting accidents and saved lives. Hundreds of young people have completed the class.

Hardee's office was also instrumental in originating one of the first “Child Death Review Committees” in South Carolina. All child deaths are now mandated by law to be investigated and documented by specific guidelines.

Hardee said it’s all about serving the community.

"I don't really care what kind of car I drive, what kind of office I have or where it’s located,” said Hardee. “If I can do everything in my power to serve the people of our community and help prevent further deaths. That's all that matters to me."