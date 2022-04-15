Darlington County Coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved-shooting

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee Friday morning released the identity of the man shot and killed in an officer-involved-shooting in the area of McIver and Old Florence Roads.

Hardee sid Kenneth Brian Turner, 37, of Darlington was pronounced dead at the scene. The body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy.

"SLED agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Darlington County. No other information is available at this time while agents continue to investigate," Renée Wunderlich, Director of Public Information for SLED, wrote in a release on the incident.

No Darlington County Sheriff's deputies were injured in the incident.

Hardee said his office is working with SLED on the investigation.