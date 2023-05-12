DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee has identified the victims of the traffic collision Thursday as Lucesha Hickman, 42 ,and her 2-year-old grandson and indicated a second crash Friday resulted in the death of a Florence youth.

This crash on Thursday happened at the intersection of U.S. 52 Bypass and Washington Street, Hardee wrote in an emai to media.

An early morning automobile collision Friday claimed the life of a Florence youth. The driver of the car died when it collided with a truck around 6:30 a.m. on Mineral Springs Road. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.