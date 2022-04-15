Darlington County coroner IDs man killed in officer-involved-shooting

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee Friday morning released the identity of the man shot and killed in an officer-involved-shooting in the area of McIver and Old Florence Roads.

Hardee said Kenneth Brian Turner, 37, of Darlington was pronounced dead at the scene. The body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy.

"SLED agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Darlington County. No other information is available at this time while agents continue to investigate," Renée Wunderlich, Director of Public Information for SLED, wrote in a release on the incident.

No Darlington County Sheriff's deputies were injured in the incident.

"Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating an officer involved shooting in Darlington County Thursday afternoon where an armed man was shot during an encounter with multiple deputies from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office," according to a release from the agency. "SLED was requested Thursday afternoon by Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr."

Thursday's death was the 10 officer-involved-shooting in the state this year. Darlington County had no such incidents last year.

Information gathered in the investigation will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to the solicitor's office.