Darlington County Council approves resolution asking state to keep Florence-Darlington boundary in the same place

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The boundary between Florence and Darlington County may be staying right where it is.
The Darlington County Council voted Monday evening to approve a resolution asking the South Carolina General Assembly to ignore the results of a survey and keep the county boundaries where they are now.
Three areas would primarily be affected if the survey were to be used: several spots near Timmonsville, what appears to be a subdivision on North Winburn Road and then a few properties around Interstate 95.
Keeping the line in its place has advantages for both counties.
The survey calls for 10 properties to move from Florence to Darlington and 86 properties to move from Darlington to Florence, thus Darlington could lose tax revenues and school children if the boundaries move.
Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith said at the last Florence County Council meeting that should the South Carolina General Assembly follow the wishes of the counties that an economic development project known as Project Star may finally go forward after remaining on the Florence County agenda from December 2019 until at least June.
The county council also voted to approve the third and final readings of its budget ordinance and an ordinance approving the county’s alcohol and drug abuse planning program provider, its accommodation tax allocations for the fiscal year beginning on July 1 and allowing the sheriff’s office to use unused personnel funds for new radios.
County Administrator Marion Stewart also said that the county council could have a resolution before it to approve a contract for the new courthouse in August and that it would take 16 months from the signing of the contract until the building is completed.
Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson and Jordan Lewis of the Pee Dee chapter of the Centers for Heirs Property Preservation also addressed the council at the meeting.