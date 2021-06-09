Darlington County Council approves resolution asking state to keep Florence-Darlington boundary in the same place

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The boundary between Florence and Darlington County may be staying right where it is.

The Darlington County Council voted Monday evening to approve a resolution asking the South Carolina General Assembly to ignore the results of a survey and keep the county boundaries where they are now.

Three areas would primarily be affected if the survey were to be used: several spots near Timmonsville, what appears to be a subdivision on North Winburn Road and then a few properties around Interstate 95.

Keeping the line in its place has advantages for both counties.

The survey calls for 10 properties to move from Florence to Darlington and 86 properties to move from Darlington to Florence, thus Darlington could lose tax revenues and school children if the boundaries move.

Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith said at the last Florence County Council meeting that should the South Carolina General Assembly follow the wishes of the counties that an economic development project known as Project Star may finally go forward after remaining on the Florence County agenda from December 2019 until at least June.