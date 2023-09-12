DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Council on Monday carried over the second and final readings of fee-in-lieu agreements between the county and two economic expansion projects.

“Project Lotus” involves Lotus Energy and Solar LLC, a solar energy company with offices in Charlotte, N.C., and Tavares, Fla. Lotus Solar plans to operate solar power generating facilities in Darlington County that will result in new investment in personal property estimated to be approximately $97 million. The facilities will be on 160 acres on Partnership Drive in Timmonsville.

No details were available on the second project, titled “Project Vega.”

The council also approved the renewing of the animal shelter contract between the county and the Darlington County Humane Society. The contract, which runs from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, includes an annual budget of $264,925 to operate and maintain the animal shelter.

In addition to approving the contract, the council also approved a change in the fee scheduled for the shelter. The cost of adoption, previously $100 for dogs and cats, will now be $135 for dogs and puppies and $80 for cats and kittens. The cost of microchipping will be $25.

In other business, the council also:

Approved a resolution authorizing the county to apply with the Division of Community Grant Programs of the S.C. Department Of Commerce for a grant to aid in the purchase of a fire engine for the Mechanicsville Fire Station. The cost of the fire engine is $825,000. The county is seeking a grant in the amount of $750,000.

Approved, after hearing a presentation from Darlington County Library System Director Jimmy Eppling, a proclamation recognizing September as National Library Card Sign-up Month.

Gave its approval to a letter of support for The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics for the acquisition of real estate adjacent to its campus to support growth in its programs. The .23-acre parcel is at 305 Emmary St.

Chose to carry over a collaborative agreement with Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, the council heard from several speakers. One man expressed his concerns about the legality and danger of a proposed shooting range at 421 Kate St. in Darlington. County Administrator Marion Stewart said he would look into the matter.

Two individuals spoke to the council regarding animal cruelty issues in the county, one specifically mentioning an ongoing incident which he had observed and the other seeking support for animal-tethering regulations.

Society Hill Mayor Dwayne Duke offered his thanks to the county’s first responders for their efforts fighting the fire at the former Gayley and Lord plant on Aug. 28. He announced a public meeting with officials from the Environmental Protection Agency on Sept. 27 at the Society Hill Community Center. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

At the close of the meeting, Stewart announced a delay in the opening of the new courthouse. He said it will likely be January before the new courthouse can be occupied.

The next meeting of the Darlington County Council is scheduled for Oct. 2.