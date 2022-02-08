 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darlington County Council nixes electric co-op ordinance
Pee Dee Electric Headquarters

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative’s current headquarters are located on McIver Road just inside of Darlington County.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Residents of Darlington County hoping to see Marlboro-Pee Dee Electric Cooperative make investments in the county will have to wait.

A Darlington County Council ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with the company failed Monday evening when no one on the council made a motion to bring the item to the floor for discussion.

A fee in lieu of taxes agreement offers counties the opportunity to attract industries by offering a property tax discount for a set period, usually 30 years. It is not clear what the terms of the proposed agreement between the county and the company were.

The company is a 2020 combination of two electric cooperatives serving the Pee Dee region: Pee Dee Electric which serves Florence, Darlington and Marion counties and Marlboro Electric which serves Marlboro and Dillon.

Marlboro-Pee Dee CEO William Fleming said the company was extremely disappointed the County Council did not vote to move forward with the agreement right now.

“We’re disappointed for the citizens of Darlington County because Darlington County has chosen not to be our partner in growing economic development in the county,” Fleming said.

Fleming added neighboring Florence County approved a similar fee in lieu of taxes agreement and that there was a contrast in economic development between the two counties. He said Darlington County has several available interstate frontage properties but Florence County is running out of interstate frontage property because of investments like Buc-EEs and Pee Dee’s new headquarters and spec building.

Council Vice Chairman Le Flowers, a Republican representing the south central part of the county, said he was hopeful the county could revisit the issue later.

“We had been in negotiations on a fee in lieu and we had not come to an agreement between [Marlboro-]Pee Dee Electric [and the county],” Flowers said. “Rather than carry this over ... we decided to just let it die.”

Flowers said the council believes the economic conditions are changing rapidly, both parties have several growth opportunities and that letting the ordinance die offered a chance to “hit the pause button” and address the agreement later.

He added the agreement, when solidified, can return to the council for first, second and final readings. Flowers said this process can be done within 30 days including two regular meetings and a special meeting in between the two regular meetings.

The ordinance was approved by the council unanimously on second reading in October and carried over in November and December.

Councilwoman Angie Stone Godbold made the motion to approve the ordinance on second reading. She also said she wanted to make comments on the ordinance at the meeting Monday but did not.

The ordinance was introduced at the council’s September meeting.

Other Darlington County Council Actions

The Darlington County Council also:

>> approved the third and final reading of the county's redistricting plan; 

>> introduced ordinances authorizing fee in lieu of taxes agreements with Projects Scarlett II, Jefferson II, Fairfield II and Bell II. 

