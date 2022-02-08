Darlington County Council nixes electric co-op ordinance

Council Vice Chairman Le Flowers, a Republican representing the south central part of the county, said he was hopeful the county could revisit the issue later.

“We had been in negotiations on a fee in lieu and we had not come to an agreement between [Marlboro-]Pee Dee Electric [and the county],” Flowers said. “Rather than carry this over ... we decided to just let it die.”

Flowers said the council believes the economic conditions are changing rapidly, both parties have several growth opportunities and that letting the ordinance die offered a chance to “hit the pause button” and address the agreement later.

He added the agreement, when solidified, can return to the council for first, second and final readings. Flowers said this process can be done within 30 days including two regular meetings and a special meeting in between the two regular meetings.

The ordinance was approved by the council unanimously on second reading in October and carried over in November and December.

Councilwoman Angie Stone Godbold made the motion to approve the ordinance on second reading. She also said she wanted to make comments on the ordinance at the meeting Monday but did not.

The ordinance was introduced at the council’s September meeting.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.