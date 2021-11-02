 Skip to main content
Darlington County Council recognizes Power Plant Worker Appreciation Day
Darlington County Council recognizes Power Plant Worker Appreciation Day

Resolution

Darlington County Council Chairman Bobby Hudson presents to Patrick Flynn and Nicole Flippin of Duke Energy a resolution recognizing Power Plant Worker Appreciation Day.

DARLINGTON, S.C.

 The Darlington County Council recognized the workers of the H.B. Robinson nuclear plant Monday evening. The council voted in favor of a resolution recognizing Nov. 1 as Power Plant Worker Appreciation Day for the workers of the Duke facility located north of Hartsville.  

