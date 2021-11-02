Darlington County Council recognizes Power Plant Worker Appreciation Day

DARLINGTON, S.C.
The Darlington County Council recognized the workers of the H.B. Robinson nuclear plant Monday evening. The council voted in favor of a resolution recognizing Nov. 1 as Power Plant Worker Appreciation Day for the workers of the Duke facility located north of Hartsville.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
