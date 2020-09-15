Darlington County Council to continue electronic meetings

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County Council will continue to meet electronically.
The Darlington County Council voted Monday evening to approve emergency ordinances extending the county's declaration of a public health emergency due to COVID-19 and allowing for continued electronic meetings.
The council has been meeting in person but the meetings are closed to the public due to space limitations at the Courthouse Annex.
County Administrator Marion C. Stewart III also added that the some of the employees inside of the Darlington County Courthouse had tested positive for the virus. He said that they were not at work due to quarantine and that the courthouse had been sanitized and cleaned thoroughly after the positive tests.
In other action, the council also:
- Held first readings of ordinances amending the county's code regarding mobile homes to make the code more consistent with surrounding counties, approving a fee in lieu of tax agreement with Project Dark Star, and amending a multi-county industrial park to include Project Dark Star's property.
- Approved resolutions amending a multi-county industrial park agreement with Florence County to include a company designated as Florence Solar Projects, authorizing the application for a South Carolina Department of Commerce grant to be used to obtain a new fire truck, and requesting that the county enter into an agreement with the town of Lamar to provide code enforcement services for the town.
- Approved the purchase of remounts for two ambulances for $192,781.55.
- Approved the purchase of a power mower max for $176,108.
- Approved the replacement of the roof of the Darlington Library for $57,960.
- Approved the purchase of a aerial device (ladder truck) for $45,000.
- Approved the receipt of a $20,204 waste oil grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
- Approved the receipt of an $18,100 solid waste authority grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
- Approved the receipt of $3,750 waste tire grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
- Approved the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Plan for the Pee Dee Planning and Workforce Innovation Plan for 2020-2024.
- Appointed Randy Reynolds to the Construction Board of Adjustment/Appeals representing Council District 4 (Bobby Hudson).
