Darlington County Council to hold public hearing to discuss proposed redistricting maps

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Darlington County Council members are offering residents the opportunity to address the council regarding its proposed redistricting maps.
The council will have a public hearing at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at Hartsville Middle School to discuss its proposed redistricting maps. Hartsville Middle School is located just off of SC 151 (the Bobo Newsom Highway) between Pam's Restaurant and Westwood Barbeque.
The maps remain mostly the same as the 2010 maps, but do contain small changes on the margins of the districts.
District 1 (Republican Angie Stone Godbold) gains an area roughly bordered by the US 52-401 bypass (Gov. Williams Highway), US 52 Business (Main Street) and Old Millpond/Wire Road from District 5.
It loses a rectangular area north of US 52 Business that is bordered by Bellyache Creek, Mineral Springs Road and Oleander Drive and a square shaped area northeast of the intersection of Mineral Spring Roads to Black Creek to District 2 and the corner of the county below Interstate 95 and McIver Road to District 3.
District 2 (Democrat Dannie Douglas Jr.) also gains a boomerang-shaped area bordered by Black Creek, the Hartsville Highway (US 15), the Dovesville Highway and Leavensworth Road from and a claw-shaped area bordered by the Patrick Highway (SC 102), Old Camden Road, Patrick Firetower Road, Byrdtown Road and Whites Circle from District 8.
The district does not lose any areas.
District 3 (Democrat Joyce Thomas) neither gains nor loses any other area.
District 4 (Chairman Bobby Hudson, a Democrat) gains a T-shared area below Kelleytown Road but above Burnt Branch from District 7. It loses a square shaped area bordered by the Lydia Highway (SC 34), Cherokee Lady Road, Indian Branch Road and Calvary Road and a part of a subdivision located off of Indian Branch Road near the county-line to District 6.
District 5 (Vice Chairman Le Flowers, a Republican) loses a rectangular area bordered by Calvary Road, the Bobo Newsom Highway (SC 151) and Indian Branch Road (SC 34) and a square-shaped area between the Marquis Highway (US 15), South Fourth Street and Coker Farm Road to District 6.
District 6 (Democrat Albert Davis III) loses a mobile home park bordered by Catawba Street, North Fifth Street (US 15 Business) and Pinestraw Street to District 8.
District 7 (Republican Kirk Askins) also loses an claw-shaped area northeast of the Robinson nuclear plant to District 8.
District 8 (Republican David Coker) gains only from District 7 and loses to District 2.
The council held first reading of the maps during its December meeting.