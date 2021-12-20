Darlington County Council to hold public hearing to discuss proposed redistricting maps

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Darlington County Council members are offering residents the opportunity to address the council regarding its proposed redistricting maps.

The council will have a public hearing at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at Hartsville Middle School to discuss its proposed redistricting maps. Hartsville Middle School is located just off of SC 151 (the Bobo Newsom Highway) between Pam's Restaurant and Westwood Barbeque.

The maps remain mostly the same as the 2010 maps, but do contain small changes on the margins of the districts.

District 1 (Republican Angie Stone Godbold) gains an area roughly bordered by the US 52-401 bypass (Gov. Williams Highway), US 52 Business (Main Street) and Old Millpond/Wire Road from District 5.

It loses a rectangular area north of US 52 Business that is bordered by Bellyache Creek, Mineral Springs Road and Oleander Drive and a square shaped area northeast of the intersection of Mineral Spring Roads to Black Creek to District 2 and the corner of the county below Interstate 95 and McIver Road to District 3.