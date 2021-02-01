 Skip to main content
Darlington County Council Vice Chariman Lewis Brown resigns
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington County Council Vice Chairman J. Lewis Brown has resigned. 

Brown announced his resignation at the end of the county's meeting Monday evening. 

Brown, a Republican who served three terms on the county council − one beginning in 1988, one from 2016 to 2020, and two meetings in 2021 − represented District 7 on the county council. That district includes western Darlington County, including the western half of the city of Hartsville. 

He said at the meeting that he was resigning because he was offered and accepted an employment opportunity that would create a conflict of interest for him. 

Brown also provided an overview of his accomplishments on the council including serving as the council's representative on the Darlington County Economic Development Partnership board. 

"We can all be glad to call Darlington County home," Brown said. He added that he was glad to see the county on solid economic footing. 

The county council unanimously elected Marvin "Le" Flowers to replace Brown as vice chairman. 

Brown's replacement on the council will be elected in a special election to be held at a time and date to be determined. 

In other action Monday, the council agreed to provide $25 gift cards to county employees in lieu of an employee banquet in 2021. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

