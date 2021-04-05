Darlington County Courthouse could return to normal operations in May

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Courthouse could return to standard operations in May.
Marion Stewart III, the Darlington County administrator, told the Darlington County Council at their meeting Monday evening that if the COVID-19 numbers stay down that Clerk of Court Scott Suggs could return the courthouse to normal operations in May.
Stewart said that Suggs was continuing to keep the courthouse partially open now.
"Before COVID, you could go up there, go through security and go roam the building essentially, if you wanted to go roam the building," Stewart said. "You just can't do that now."
He said that when someone comes to the courthouse, they're met downstairs and helped as much as possible in the lobby. Stewart added that workers have permission to take someone to another location if needed, but that is discouraged due to the size of the elevators in the building.
However, Stewart added that the courthouse could return to normal operations in May.
"Our numbers as you know are way down," Stewart said. "The CDC still warns us that there could be another wave. We're monitoring that, and we'll deal with that if necessary. I believe in discussions with the clerk of court. If nothing has changed by May, he may be inclined to change the courthouse back to the standard operation."
Stewart also said that the room the county meets in is too small to accommodate the public, staff and the county council while maintaining social distancing.
He added that the county was continuing to broadcast the council meetings via Facebook while maintaining phones for public comments. Stewart also said that there are arrangements for people looking to speak at the meeting by showing up.
In other action, the council also approved the second readings of ordinances changing the composition of the economic development partnership board and clarifying that committee appointees don't have to come from the district they represent, amending the county code related to civil emergencies and adding Marlboro County property to a joint county industrial park.
The council also held the first reading of its budget ordinance and an ordinance declaring the alcohol and drug abuse agency for the county.
It also approved resolutions declaring April Fair Housing Month, recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Robinson nuclear plant and proclaiming April 11-17 National Telecommunicators Week.