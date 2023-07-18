DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Courthouse will be back in business Wednesday, or at least open for business following a car crash early Tuesday morning.

A court official Tuesday afternoon said employees had already been notified to report to work Wednesday morning following an unexpected day off Tuesday.

About 2 a.m. Wednesday Darlington County officials were notified there had been a crash that had take out both the electrical transformer that fed the courthouse as well as the box that contained most, if not all, of the building's connections to the outside world.

Duke Energy responded quickly to replace the destroyed transformer and by early Monday afternoon a Spectrum representative was on hand to assess damage done to the building's access to the internet.

Also a contract crew from Duke Energy was on hand to clean up a mineral oil spill from the destroyed transformer -- mineral oil.

A crew representative said mineral oil was essentially baby oil but required remediation anyway.

The county official said whether or not the budling had internet it would be open for business.