Darlington County crash claims one man's life

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The driver of a Chrysler 300 died Saturday morning after he lost control of his vehicle on Seven Mile Road.
The 8 a.m. crash happened when the car ran off the right side of the road and overturned, said Sgt. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the man as Sammie Lee Mack.
The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol and the coroner's office.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.