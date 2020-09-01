 Skip to main content
Darlington County deputies arrest Hartsville man, seize drugs, cash and guns
Hartsville Arrest

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/DARLINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office  arrested a Hartsville man Monday following an investigation into the sale of narcotics at a West Old Camden Road residence.

“Yesterday, my narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at 629 W. Old Camden Road,” Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis said through a release. “Inside the residence, my investigators located over 350 narcotic pills, a firearm, approximately $2,500 and marijuana.”

Chavis said investigators arrested Cameron Jayrod Evans, 29, of Hartsville.

Evans is charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second offense, according to the release.

