Darlington County deputies arrest Hartsville man, seize drugs, cash and guns

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office arrested a Hartsville man Monday following an investigation into the sale of narcotics at a West Old Camden Road residence.
“Yesterday, my narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at 629 W. Old Camden Road,” Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis said through a release. “Inside the residence, my investigators located over 350 narcotic pills, a firearm, approximately $2,500 and marijuana.”
Chavis said investigators arrested Cameron Jayrod Evans, 29, of Hartsville.
Evans is charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second offense, according to the release.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.