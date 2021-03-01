Darlington County has to replace ambulance following car wreck

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A car wreck will cost Darlington County around $34,000.

The council unanimously voted to approve the purchase of a 2022 ambulance based on a Ford E-450 chassis, a new stretcher and other supplies for $186,825.96 to replace an ambulance that was totaled following a recent car accident.

“About six or eight weeks ago, we had an ambulance that was transporting someone to the hospital in Florence,” County Administrator Marion Stewart told the council Monday. “They were stopped at a stoplight and someone rear ended them. That rear ending was hard enough for the insurance company to total the box not to be remounted and the original chassis.”

The other vehicle went so far into the box that the stretcher inside was damaged, Stewart added. He said the insurance company would pay all but $34,000 of the money to replace the ambulance. The $34,000 will be taken from the county’s general obligation bond funds, Stewart said.

Chairman Bobby Hudson asked how old the damaged ambulance was.

Stewart said the ambulance had less than 20,000 miles on it, so it was likely a 2019 ambulance.