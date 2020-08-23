Darlington County Historical Commission Museum plans moving forward

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County Historical Commission Museum is one step closer to becoming a reality. Drawings of the new museum are ready. Construction is expected to start in January.
The new museum is made possible by gift from the estate of Carolyn “Bet” Norment Phillips, who bequeathed $4 million to the Historical Commission for the purpose of a county museum.
“Bet’s love of history and her commitment to Darlington County is to the benefit of us all,” said Brian Gandy, director of the Darlington County Historical Commission. “This will be wonderful for everyone in Darlington County.”
Gandy said a decision was made to work with the existing commission building and add on. Gandy said the fireproof concrete and brick building will take about two years to complete.
Currently, the historical commission operates in a building on Hewitt Street in Darlington that was built in 1937 and once served as the county jail. Gandy said it was built with federal money from the New Deal.
“The building is historic itself,” Gandy said. “We wanted to add on in a style indicative of the style of the jail building… nothing modern.”
He said the real beauty of this new building is that it won’t cause the taxpayers a dime. All the work will be done with funds from Phillips’ generous gift. In fact, Gandy said the intent is to use no more than $3 million of her gift. He said the remaining $1 million will be reserved for the future.
Architect Bobby Goodson drew up the plans. Gandy said there is an 8,800-square-foot add-on, which will make the new building more than 17,000 square feet in total.
Gandy said the old part of the building will house the archives, and the first floor of the new construction will be the lobby, museum and galleries.
The first floor will have four galleries, with the largest being more than 2,300 square feet.
Exhibits in these galleries will include Natural History Native American Colonial Era through the Revolution 1630-1783, Plantation Era through Sectional Controversy 1700-1861, War and Reconstruction 1861-1877, Gilded Age and Second Industrial Revolution 1870-1914, War and Depression 1914-1933, The New Deal and WWII 1933-1945, Post War Era 1945-1960, The Vietnam Era 1960-1975, The End of a Century 1980-2000, and The New Millennium 2000-Present.
The second floor will be the research center and library.
Gandy said this will be one of only a few museums in the state where patrons can go through gallery exhibits, have a desire to learn more about the exhibits, go immediately upstairs to do the research and satisfy their curiosity.
In the current building historical documents and records, photographs and some artifacts are stored there, but space is limited. Gandy said they also have newspapers from 1860 to today. The expansion will allow them to add to their collection.
“We are working to preserve, protect and promote our rich history in Darlington County,” Gandy said.
He said Darlington County has a rich historical narrative.
He said the museum has done a “pretty good” job at preserving and protecting, and with this new addition and resources, it will be able to better promote Darlington County’s rich history.
Over the years, many people have expressed a desire for a museum with ample exhibit space, he said.
And due to a Phillips’ $4 million bequest to the county for the Darlington County Historical Commission, the museum is about to become a reality.
“We are working to build a collection of artifacts that will tell the amazing story of our people, places and events,” Gandy said on a video.
Gandy said he is looking for artifacts to help tell this story.
“My dream is to see people in Darlington County connect with their past and to preserve, protect and promote that history,” Gandy said. “We have a rich history. This will allow us to show just how rich it is.”
There have only been three county historians at the Darlington County Historical Commission. Brian Gandy took over as director in 2015 from his mother, Doris Gandy. Horace Rudisill was the first from 1968 to 2003.
Gandy said his mother worked with the Historical Commission for 30 years, retiring as director. She continues to volunteer.
“I grew up in the building,” Gandy said. “It is almost like home and I feel almost as comfortable here as I do at home.”
Gandy said Phillips had always been an ardent supporter of the Darlington County Historical Society’s mission.
“Bet and I had a great relationship,” Gandy said.
Gandy said Phillips understood the importance of preserving Darlington County’s history for future generations. He said her love for local history was well known.
During the war years of 1942-45, Gandy said, a group of people in Darlington published a newsletter to send to local troops in the war. He said Phillips secured copies of every one of the chronicles and published them in two bound volumes. The proceeds from the sale of these books were given 100 percent back to the commission, Gandy said.
Gandy said that when he was told the amount she had left the Historical Commission he thought the person telling him had misread the commas and zeros.
The amount of the bequest was a shock, he said. He said when he would go to her house to pick up something for Historical Commission collection she would ask him what he would do if the commission had an extra $5,000. Toward the end she started asking what he would do with $20,000. Gandy said he would always tell her his ideas for the expansion/museum. He said they would discuss his ideas at length.
Gandy said it was her wish to see a true museum dedicated to preserving the history of Darlington County built.
Phillips, who died on March 11, 2018, at the age of 89, was a native of Darlington. She worked in Hartsville for a number of years at Sonoco Products Co. prior to her marriage.
