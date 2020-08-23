Darlington County Historical Commission Museum plans moving forward

Gandy said his mother worked with the Historical Commission for 30 years, retiring as director. She continues to volunteer.

“I grew up in the building,” Gandy said. “It is almost like home and I feel almost as comfortable here as I do at home.”

Gandy said Phillips had always been an ardent supporter of the Darlington County Historical Society’s mission.

“Bet and I had a great relationship,” Gandy said.

Gandy said Phillips understood the importance of preserving Darlington County’s history for future generations. He said her love for local history was well known.

During the war years of 1942-45, Gandy said, a group of people in Darlington published a newsletter to send to local troops in the war. He said Phillips secured copies of every one of the chronicles and published them in two bound volumes. The proceeds from the sale of these books were given 100 percent back to the commission, Gandy said.

Gandy said that when he was told the amount she had left the Historical Commission he thought the person telling him had misread the commas and zeros.